Megan Fox, MGK continue to fuel rekindled romance rumours

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly continue to fuel reconciliation rumors as the two were seen on a dinner date on Sunday.

The Transformers actress and the Bad Things rapper were seen with their 9-month-old daughter, Saga Blade, enjoying dinner at a restaurant in Calabasas, California, on January 25.

MGK was photographed holding their baby girl in his arms when they exited the restaurant.

Megan donned a purple sweatsuit and red-and-white Nike sneakers for the family outing while Machine wore a black T-shirt and baggy pants.

For those unversed, Megan and Machine met on the set of the crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020 and announced their engagement two years later.

However, the relationship didn't last long as the two called it quits in late 2024 when the actress was pregnant with their first child.

Three months after her split with the crooner, Megan gave birth to a baby girl in March.

Sharing insight into her pregnancy at that time, the Subservience actress revealed that it was an "unplanned.”

"Women are eternal light beings," Megan penned on Instagram Stories on May 21, 2025. "We do not have an expiration date. Don’t let them rob you of your power."