David Beckham gushes over wife Victoria's major fashion win

David Beckham is a proud husband of Victoria, as the fashion designer won a fashion award in Paris.

On Monday, January 26, the former Spice Girls member was honored with a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government.

David took to his Instagram account to congratulate his wife on the milestone achievement, while Victoria gave a shout-out to him as the "original investor."

"We are so proud of you and all that you have achieved @victoriabeckham," David wrote in the caption of the post along with a carousel of snaps with his family.

The former footballer further praised, "Being named a Chevalière de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture… nobody deserves it more than you x We love you."

Victoria also celebrated her fashion win by expressing gratitude and thanking her "family" for supporting her.

She wrote on her social media, "I’m so honoured to be named a Chevalière de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture. I have always deeply admired the French aesthetic and the seriousness with which it treats fashion: as a form of art. So to be recognized here and embraced in this way, is a profound privilege — one that reflects decades of commitment and dedication."

"My sincere thanks to the French Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati for this honour. Thank you also to business partners who believed in me, my family, and especially David — my husband, and original investor. I couldn’t be more grateful, you are my everything," she concluded.