Katie Price planning to leave UK following quickie wedding?

Katie Price is set to embrace a new chapter of her life as she plans to move to Dubai permanently following her whirlwind wedding to businessman Lee Andrews.

The 47-year-old reality star's close friends told The Sun that Katie had boasted of moving abroad after falling in love with Lee.

Another source told the outlet that Katie's family is desperate to speak with the model about her future plans.

“Katie is saying she’s quitting the UK for good and moving to Dubai," the source said. “It’s taken everyone aback because everything is moving so fast."

“She was engaged on Friday, married by Sunday and now she’s moving across the world," continued the confidant. “Once Katie has an idea in her head, it’s hard to change her mind."

“She has said she wants to start her new life in Dubai with Lee and is looking for houses there to move in with him," a tipster added.

For those unversed, Katie tied the knot with Lee over the weekend, just two days after he proposed.

None of the former glamour model's family or friends knew she was getting married, according to the source.

“Everyone was gobsmacked," the insider said, “No one knew about the engagement, nor the wedding."

“The first time those close to her found out was on social media or in the news," the source claimed. “Everyone is still in shock.”