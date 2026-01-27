Katie Price sparks split speculation days after surprise Dubai wedding

Katie Price has sparked rumours of trouble in her new marriage already, just two days after tying the knot with Lee Andrews.

The speculation comes as the 47-year-old reality star quietly removed his name from her social media bio. Price had briefly updated her Instagram profile to read “married @wesleeeandrews,” but fans quickly noticed the reference disappeared in a matter of days.

The move doesn't align with Lee’s online activity. He has still kept Katie’s name in his bio and recently shared Instagram Stories showing the couple enjoying a romantic dinner surrounded by rose petals.

Though his profile suggests all may not be amiss, the sudden change on Katie’s account has still raised eyebrows, given how public the pair had been about their relationship just days earlier.

Their wedding, held in Dubai, already came as a complete surprise to friends and family. Reports suggest the couple met only last week, with Katie and Lee being the only two people present at the ceremony.

Katie, who has married for the fourth time, wore a cut-out white bodycon dress, while Lee opted for white linen trousers and a taupe shirt.

Both have spoken openly about the intensity of their connection. Lee described their relationship as a “fairytale,” while Katie says they had even bought wedding rings before meeting in person and left their future to “fate” and “destiny.” She also claimed Lee would get the best version of her.

However, concern has reportedly been growing within Katie’s family, who believe she is moving too fast, particularly after her split from ex-partner JJ Slater just weeks ago. According to reports, relatives learned of the engagement through Instagram and were shocked, having never met Lee.