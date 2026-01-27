Kelly Reilly gets brutally honest about 'Yellowstone' ending

Kelly Reilly gives honest take on 'Yellowstone' ending

Yellowstone spinoffs and prequels will continue the Dutton family’s legacy, but fans, and cast member Kelly Reilly, are unhappy with how the hit show ended.

Yellowstone’s fifth and final season faced turmoil when star Kevin Costner couldn’t agree on terms and exitded the season midway. The rest of the season dealt with his character John Dutton’s unexpected murder.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Reilly shared her thoughts on the ending, saying, "It's a shame".

"[It's] a shame it ended that way, but it did. [If] we were just having a beer, I could share more," she told the interviewer.

"But yes, it was only supposed to go on for five years... It was successful... A life of its own," she remarked.

The actress, who played Beth in the show, continued to hint at more backstage drama

"I'm just picking my words, because I've never really talked about it," she revealed.

She shared, "A lot went on behind the scenes that had nothing to do with me; I was just waiting. 'When are we going back to work?'"

Beth and her partner Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser)decided to elad a peaceful life at The Dutton Ranch in the end of Yellowstone. Now the duo are getting their spinoff show, titled The Dutton Ranch, which will portray a "different era" for them, per Reilly.

Other Yellowstone spinoffs include Marshals and The Madison, with prequels 1883 and 1923 already out.