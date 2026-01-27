Melissa Gilbert speaks out amid husband Timothy Busfield’s criminal charges

Melissa Gilbert has addressed the public for the first time since her husband, actor Timothy Busfield, was charged with child sexual abuse.

In a message shared via the Instagram account of her lifestyle brand, Modern Prairie, the 61-year-old actress thanked supporters for their compassion after Busfield was released from custody pending trial. For those unversed, he faces two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and one count of child abuse, allegations he has denied.

Without directly referencing the charges, Gilbert acknowledged the emotional toll of recent events, describing the period as an “extraordinarily difficult time” for their family.

She wrote that the past weeks have shown her the importance of slowing down, stepping away from constant noise, and focusing on what truly matters. She also noted that external pressures, along with unexpected challenges, can make circumstances feel overwhelming.

Gilbert also expressed gratitude to her community for the “love, patience, and support” shown to both her and Busfield, saying it helped her feel safer and more grounded. She added that she plans to return to her work gradually, moving forward “one step at a time.”

The Little House on the Prairie star has continued to stand by her husband publicly. After his decision to turn himself in to authorities in New Mexico earlier this month, Gilbert submitted a letter to the judge in which she strongly defended his character.

In the statement, she described Busfield as her partner in life and business, calling him the emotional center of their family and praising what she characterised as his strong moral compass, kindness, and compassion.

Gilbert and Busfield have been married since 2013. The case remains pending, and no trial date has been announced.