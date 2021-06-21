Jennifer Lopez marks Father's Day with touching post

Jennifer Lopez celebrated Father’s Day by making sure he knows he is loved.

Taking to Instagram, the Let’s Get Loud hit-maker shared a touching note to her father as well as to fathers around the world.

The Hustlers star shared some adorable photos with her daddy which included one of her as a little girl.

"Daddy, there are not enough words to describe what you mean to me…I love you for always…in all ways! #HappyFathersDay to all the amazing daddies out there showing up everyday for their babies!! You are necessary and appreciated and loved more than you probably will ever know. Today we celebrate you!!" she wrote.

