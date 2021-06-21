Khloe Kardashian shares how Rob Kardashian is doing behind spotlight

Khloe Kardashian left fans in on how her brother Rob Kardashian has been doing behind the spotlight.

Speaking on the second part of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion episode, the Good American founder gave an update on how her brother was navigating from his break-up with Blac Chyna, who share daughter Dream Kardashian together.

"I think he just needed a break. I think also a lot of his personal relationships really—it's not so much about physical appearance, it's a lot of how he felt internally about some of the women in his life and how they treated him or how he felt they might of used him to get to certain areas or levels," she said.

"I think that really affected him, 'cause my brother is such a lover and has the most incredible heart and personality."

She added that the much needed break did a whole lot of good on the Arthur George founder.

"I know Rob is feeling really good about himself right now and he's working really hard on himself. And I think before he did something like this, where he has to address probably the part that made him want to take a break..."

"He can start fresh."

When speaking about how difficult it was for Rob to co-parent with the same woman who is suing the entire family, the Good American founder said he does struggle with it.

"It must be hard co-parenting for him with someone who's suing his entire family."

"I'm sure it is, but we could only imagine how hard that is and I know he feels really guilty about that, so none of us ever make him feel bad about it."

"And we never blur the two, we separate completely, and we respect that Chyna is the mother of Dream and we'll always respect that that's her position. And so, we never try to bleed that or make Rob feel anymore guilty, 'cause that's out of his control."

Regarding his love life Khloe made it clear that he is in fact dating but did not reveal the mystery woman.