Prince William feuded with Charles over Kate during early years of romance

The feud occurred over an EU law concerning the protection of Kate Middleton

Prince William got embroiled in a fight with father Charles because of then-girlfriend Kate Middleton .



The feud occurred over an EU law concerning the protection of William's ladylove over unwanted paparazzi.

William asked his team to look into privacy rulings in the European Court of Human Rights which angered Charles.



In his book, William’s Princess, Rober Jobson wrote, “William’s concerns may have been understandable, but they also proved a source of slight tension between him and his father."

“Charles sympathised with Kate’s lot but he felt recourse to the European Court of Human Rights was ill-advised and could open up a whole new can of worms for the royal family which, after all, depends on positive publicity for its very existence as a privileged, expensive and unelected institution.

“Besides, Charles has never been a great fan of laws that he views as all too often abused by the undeserving at the cost of the greater good, and to the detriment of his country’s sovereign laws.”

He added, "William knew his father was uncomfortable with his proactive approach to the press and it was a source of some friction between them.”