Sun Jun 20, 2021
June 20, 2021

Favourite hobby of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son revealed

Sun, Jun 20, 2021
Meghan Markle sat for her first interview since her explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah plunged the British monarchy into its worst crisis and further deteriorated their relationship with the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently welcomed their child and named her after Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth.

During her latest interview, the Duchess of Sussex revealed the favorite hobby of her son Archie.

According to her,  Archie Harrison has a voracious appetite for the books she and Prince Harry have been reading to him.

 "Kids, they just pick up on everything and that was one of the pieces that I think was important for me even on the homecoming scene with the military dad," she said while discussing the inspiration behind her first book titled "The Bench."



