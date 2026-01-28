Photo: Jeff Probst reflects on challenges while building 'Survivor's' cast

Jeff Probst has gotten candid about selecting the cast of Survivors.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, Probst revealed how extensive the casting process was for Survivor’s highly anticipated returnee edition.

According to the longtime host and showrunner, the team initially began with a massive list of 200 former castaways before narrowing it down to the final 24 contestants.

“We did it one player at a time,” Probst shared.

“I was just looking through my season 50 notebook at the first stack of players, and it’s crazy how many people we started with — and we had a case for all of them.”

He explained that the process quickly became emotional as the list was cut down.

“We had to cut it in half, and you just start putting people in the other pile going, ‘Oh my God, this is heartbreaking,’” he adding noting, “Because I care.”

Moreover, he noted that younger viewers may not be as familiar with early-era icons like Stephenie LaGrossa-Kendrick or Colby Donaldson compared to more recent players such as season 46’s Charlie Davis or season 45 winner Dee Valladares.

“So that’s our job too, is to always big-picture it,” he explained.

While proud of the cast, Probst admitted there is still one thing he wishes he could change.

“I’m really happy with this group, but if there was anything I could change, it would be just softening the blow for the people who didn’t get on,” he added.