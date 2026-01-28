Entertainment

Margot Robbie nods to Victoria Beckham as she promotes 'Wuthering Heights'

Victoria Beckham was recently slammed by her son Brooklyn Beckham

By The News Digital
January 28, 2026
Margot Robbie nods to Victoria Beckham as she promotes 'Wuthering Heights'

Margot Robbie stunned in two Victoria Beckham SS 2026  looks for Wuthering Heights press tour, just days before her highly anticipated film with Jacob Elordi hit theaters.

It's also the first high profile display of outfits designed by Victoria since she made headlines for all the wrong reasons when her US-based son Brooklyn Beckham recently slammed her and David Beckham for the way his wife, Nicolza Peltz, was treated by his family.

     
Margot Robbie nods to Victoria Beckham as she promotes Wuthering Heights


Margot Robbie nods to Victoria Beckham as she promotes Wuthering Heights


Margot Robbie nods to Victoria Beckham as she promotes Wuthering Heights


Margot Robbie nods to Victoria Beckham as she promotes Wuthering Heights


Margot Robbie nods to Victoria Beckham as she promotes Wuthering Heights

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie has officially begun her Wuthering Heights press tour, and she and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, are leaning into the film’s dark romantic aesthetic with her looks.

According to Elle, for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Robbie was seen in two little black dress. 