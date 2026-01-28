Taylor Swift wants out of Blake Lively 'drama' after private texts leak: Source

Taylor Swift wants out of Blake Lively 'drama' after private texts leak

Taylor Swift is keeping a distance from Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle after her alleged private conversation was released in an unsealed court doc.

As reported by People, a source claimed that the Life of a Showgirl wants to "stay away from the drama" as she felt her "privacy" had been compromised.

The insider said, “Taylor feels like her privacy was impacted."

"Anyone would be uncomfortable if their private texts were suddenly made public,” the tattler added.

This came after another source revealed Swift’s similar sentiments to US Weekly over the release of the unsealed court filing.

“It’s honestly been really hard for Taylor,” the insider told the outlet.

“Having her texts out there made her feel exposed and kind of violated, like, something private suddenly wasn’t hers anymore."

On January 20, a court filing made the text exchange they had during It Ends With You Days public. Lively's other email and text conversations with other fellow actors, including Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, her husband Ryan Reynolds and the film author Colleen Hoover were also revealed as part of the legal process amid Lively's ongoing legal dispute.

For those unversed, Lively sued Baldoni back in December 2024 alleging sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign against her, which Baldoni has denied.

Baldoni later countersued Lively but his case was dismissed by the court in June 2025.

In May 2025, Baldoni's legal team attempted to subpoena Swift, accusing Lively of using her friendship to take over the creative control of the film.

One month later, Baldoni's lawyer withdrew their request as per Lively's legal team.