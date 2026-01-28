Journalist's byline hijacked in fake Dua Lipa trans story

Journalist and author Sezin Koehler expressed shock when she came across an article that was published with her name about a false story regarding British singer Dua Lipa.

The article that falsely claimed that the "Levitating" singer was a transgender had remained online for an unknown period of time before Koehler explained that she did not write it.

She also dismissed the claims that the singer was a transgender.

Sezin Koehler wrote, "This is so bizarre but a fake post with my byline on it is making the rounds. Someone altered an old The List post with this fake news about Dua Lipa being trans. She is not. There’s even a typo in her name! If you google the fake article title no link comes up, just more of the faked screenshot."

However, despite her explanation, screenshots of the article continue to surface online every time the singer speaks about her bond with the LGBT community.

Born female in 1995, Dua is known as a strong ally to the LGBTQ+ community, frequently expressing support for her trans fans.

The singer is currently in a romantic relationship with British actor Callum Turner.