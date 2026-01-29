Kim Kardashian explains why Meghan and Prince Harry photos were removed

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence on the removal of photos featuring Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from social media after Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration last November.

The images surfaced after the James Bond–themed party hosted by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Beverly Hills. Kris Jenner had shared several photos with the guests, including some of her posing with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Kim also posted a separate picture with Meghan. However, both posts were later deleted, triggering online speculation.

Kim addressed the matter only recently during her appearance on Khloé Kardashian’s podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, where she described the situation as a misunderstanding rather than a calculated move. She said the moment was harmless and unplanned.

"It was really innocent, which is so crazy," Kim said. "Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship.”

After the party, the family reviewed photos and selected a few to post. Kim said they were initially told it was fine to share them. Only later did concerns arise as the timing coincided with Remembrance Day, and Meghan and Prince Harry did not want to appear publicly at a party on that date. Once that was realised, the photos were taken down.

"We were told that it was totally cool to post,” Kim said. “And then after it was posted, I think they realized it was Remembrance Day, and they didn’t want to be seen at a party, even though it’s already up, you know, and then taken down. And then I think they realised, like, 'Oh, this was so silly.' "

Kim added that the reaction spiraled faster than anyone expected. She said the issue became larger than it needed to be. In hindsight, she felt humour might have softened the response.

"You got to laugh at, like, the situation sometimes and just, like, lighten it up and be if everyone’s taking it the wrong way, like, lean in. I was like, ‘We should do a full Skims campaign.’ Take the photo - even just us, like, I’ll shoot you at mom, you know, post it and then delete it, like, 30 minutes later. And then I say, ‘Oh, sorry, I didn’t have permission to post those photos for the campaign,'" the SKIMS founder continued.

Despite the jokes, Kim said she disliked how the situation reflected on everyone involved. She felt it was unfair and unnecessarily dramatic.

At the time, a source close to Meghan and Prince Harry said the couple had declined permission for photos taken inside the event to be shared.