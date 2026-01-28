Photo: Lewis Pullman weighs in on latest collaboration with Kurt Russell

As fans will know, Lewis Pullman stars alongside Kurt Russell in Michelob Ultra's Super Bowl LX commercial.

Reflecting on the project, Pullman opened up to PEOPLE Magazine about why the campaign immediately felt like the right fit for him.

“So many things,” he recalled of first being pitched the idea noting, “There was no downsides.”

The actor went on to praise everyone involved in bringing the commercial to life, starting with the brand itself.

“First of all, I love Mich Ultras. They’re one of my favorite beers of all time,” he said.

Pullman also highlighted the creative team behind the spot, adding, “And then Joseph Kosinski is directing. I’ve worked with him on Top Gun. And then Kurt Russell is in it. I love him.”

Beyond the star power, Pullman shared that the campaign's deeper message around mentorship and competition really resonated with him.

“I would say two things,” he explained.

“One, a reminder of how healthy, friendly competition is actually an energizer in this life, and it’s a gift.”

Noting how that theme feels especially relevant today, he expressed, “It’s something that propels us forward and makes us do better than we thought we could. And I think reminding ourselves of that and finding that in our daily lives can be an important reminder.”

“And then also being vulnerable enough to seek a mentor. Sometimes people think they don't need a mentor or they're too embarrassed to seek a mentor. And I think that that's one of the most beautiful relationships that you can find in this life,” he concluded.