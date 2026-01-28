Nicola Peltz's staggering allowance dwarves Brooklyn's amid family feud

Nicola Peltz's staggering allowance revealed amid Brooklyn's feud with Beckhams

Nicola Peltz reportedly gets a $1million a month allowance from her billionaire father Nelson as she and Brooklyn live estranged from the Beckhams.

The whopping amount easily dwarves the amount Brooklyn gets from his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. This is seemingly due to the big difference of their net worths, with Nelson boasting staggering net worth of $1.6billion, and the Beckhams with $680million

The Rest Is Entertainment podcast’s Marina Hyde said: "From what I hear I think the Beckhams give Brooklyn a lot of money but not insane money and they have this dream to some degree that he will stand on his own two feet and become independent."

"Maybe Nelson Peltz would deny this but I hear that he said to them that 'I give my daughter a million dollar a month allowance.'"

"The one thing they [the Beckhams] didn't think their children would be doing would be the ones signing the prenuptial, they thought it would be the other way round," she added.

Last year, reports emerged that Brooklyn’s parents fear he’s trapped by the pre-nup and the couple’s living situation in L.A. as Nicola is the primary owner of the £11million Hollywood house.

A source told The Sun in June 2025 that David and Victoria didn’t contribute as much to the sum for the house in L.A.

"Money, so the saying goes, is the root of all evil. Certainly, in the case of the Beckhams vs Peltzes, it's proven... tricksy," they said.

They explained Posh and Becks' opinion, saying, "David and Victoria are two working-class kids done good. When it came to buying this house, of course they weren't just going to hand their son millions of pounds - what sort of message does that send?"