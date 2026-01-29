ASAP Rocky exposes chaotic home life with Rihanna’s kids: 'Man, I miss my kids'

ASAP Rocky exposes chaotic home life with Rihanna’s kids

ASAP Rocky apparently loves to talk about his kids!

The rapper recently caught up with Esquire and shared some rare insight into his life as a dad of three kids, sons Riot, 2, and RZA, 3 and daughter Rocki, 4 months, whom he shares with girlfriend Rihanna.

“Man, I miss my kids,” Rocky told the outlet. “RZA's finally starting to stick up for hisself again, because RZA used to bully the s*** out of Riot when Riot couldn’t walk and talk. Now Riot go take that boy book from him, take his pacifier.”

He also shared that his eldest one talks a lot. “RZA don’t be talking. That’s Riot. He can’t stop running his mouth.”

The doting father recalled a hilarious story of how one of his sons informed Rihanna when he left the house without telling her.

“He was like, ‘Dada left. Dada left through the door,' " he shared. "She told me, ‘You left?’ I’m like, 'Yeah, why?' She like, ‘Because our son told me you left. It’d been nice to say goodbye.’”

This past Christmas, Rocky revealed they celebrated the festive first time together as a family of five and they all wore matching pajamas.

But Rocky warned not to let go of their celebration snaps public as he thinks it is "cringe."

“That ain’t me. [The kids] gone know the difference," he said, not wanting to look "uncool" to his children. "Ma dukes got to get thrown under the bus."