Taylor Swift boyfriend urged to invite Justin Baldoni to his podcast

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's boyfriend, has been urged to invite Justin Baldoni on his podcast "New Heights" on the show and apologize to him due to leaked texts showing the popstar criticizing the "It Ends with US" actor amid Blake Lively harassment law suit.

“Get Justin on your podcast and apologize to him,” a fan commented on Travis Kelce’s Instagram after leaked texts of Blake Lively and Taylor Swift were unsealed by a judge.

His comments section on an Instagram post was flooded with Justin Baldoni fans demanding the Kansas City Chief's tight end apologize to him.

On the other hand, the US Sun reported that Kelce, who is reportedly set to marry Taylor Swift in June 2026, allegedly helped Taylor Swift navigate her tense relationship with Blake Lively amid the “Gossip Girl” star’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The publication reported on Thursday that Travis Kelce “encouraged” his girlfriend to smooth things over with Lively before their bombshell text conversation unfolded in 2024.

“Things had become uncomfortable between Taylor and Blake, and although Taylor hadn’t said anything herself, Travis noticed the way Blake was speaking to her and felt it wasn’t right,” a source told the outlet publication.

Kelce, 36, was allegedly “very much in [Swift’s] ear” about the tensions between her and Lively.

“He believed Blake’s behaviour toward Taylor felt off, and she should take a closer look at the dynamic, saying it wasn’t how a real friend should act,” the source alleged adding, “When Blake later raised concerns that their friendship had changed, Taylor didn’t hold back.”

The “Cruel Summer” singer was allegedly “encouraged” by her fiancé to “address the situation head-on and be honest about how she was feeling” about their dynamic.



