Gisele Bündchen drops sweet birthday note for her, Joaquin Valente's son

Gisele Bundchen is celebrating her baby boy's first trip round the sun.

The supermodel took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, January 28 to mark her baby boy first birthday.

In the celebratory post, the proud mom shared a series of snaps of her family of five along with the birthday boy, whom she welcomed with husband Joaquin Valente back in 2025.

In the first snap of the carousel, the toddler can be seen riding a toy pony with a "happy birthday" balloon in the background.

The doting mom gushed over her son's special day, writing, "I can’t believe it’s already been over a year since you came to bless our lives.

"Thank you, God, for so much," she expressed her gratitude.

She also posted a few glimpses of her baby boy from his early months after birth.

It is pertinent to mention that Bundchen is also mom to son Benjamin and daughter Vivian, whom she welcomed with ex husband Tom Brady.

This came after Bundchen shared a few throwback pictures with her kids while ringing in the New Year.

"As the new year unfolds, my heart is full of gratitude for the moments spent recharging with my family. May this year bring you love, health, peace, and new adventures," she wrote in the post uploaded earlier in January. "May you find the courage to honor your heart’s calling and to know and love yourself more deeply."

"Wishing you endless blessings and a beautiful journey ahead. Here’s to making 2026 a truly joyful and meaningful year. Sending so much love," she added at the time.