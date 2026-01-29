Ellie Goulding shares why pregnancy won't slow career: 'It's not all I am right now'
The singer got real about motherhood while expecting baby No. 2
Ellie Goulding is sharing how she is balancing motherhood and career with the support of her family and partner.
As the 39-year-old singer-songwriter expecting her second baby, her first with boyfriend Minniear, Ellie opened up about expanding her family while keeping up with her career.
"I didn't want to become just a pregnant woman first," Goulding told NYLON. "Not every woman has this luxury. I have amazing people around me."
Ellie went on to say, "I have an amazing boyfriend. I do have it a little easier in that I do have amazing support. I'm still working every day and still writing every day," she continued. "It's just that I am growing a human inside me."
"I'm perhaps not the most, like, Mother Earth about it, if you know what I mean? It's a beautiful thing to be able to grow a child, and I feel very lucky that I'm healthy — but it's not all I am right now," the doting mom added.
For those unversed, Ellie is already a mom to four-year-old son Arthur, whom she welcomed with ex-boyfriend Caspar Jopling.
The singer announced her second pregnancy at the red carpet of the 2025 Fashion Awards in London in December.
