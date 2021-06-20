Prince Harry called out for ‘leaking’ private chats with royal family: report

Prince Harry recently came under fire for allegedly giving away more royal family secrets.

The claim has been brought forward by royal editor Charlie Rae and during his chat with talkRADIO he admitted, "This has been leaked by a friend or a source from the Sussexes camp.”

Mr. Rae went on to say, “We have a situation where Harry and Meghan decided they don't want to be members of the royal family anymore.”

“They want to live in America and be self-sufficient, which is fine. They can hardly expect Archie to be a Prince. Prince Charles has always said he wants a slimmed-down monarchy.”

“He wants a small nucleus of people to be the working royals. This would have included Harry and Meghan had they decided to stay.”