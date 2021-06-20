Jonas Brothers unveil Tokyo Olympics medley ‘Remember This’

Jonas Brothers have finally released their official Tokyo Olympics song titled Remember This.

The song is said to feature new lyrics inspired by the event itself and will be performed live at the main event stage on opening day.

Not only that, a special NBC special Olympic Dreams performance is also in the works and is said to drop on July 21st, just two days before the event’s opening ceremony.

Check it out below:







