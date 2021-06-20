 
close
Sun Jun 20, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 20, 2021

Jonas Brothers unveil Tokyo Olympics medley ‘Remember This’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 20, 2021
Jonas Brothers unveil Tokyo Olympics medley ‘Remember This’

Jonas Brothers have finally released their official Tokyo Olympics song titled Remember This.

The song is said to feature new lyrics inspired by the event itself and will be performed live at the main event stage on opening day.

Not only that, a special NBC special Olympic Dreams performance is also in the works and is said to drop on July 21st, just two days before the event’s opening ceremony.

Check it out below:



Latest News

More From Entertainment