Emilia Clarke sheds light on Marvel policy on new projects

Emilia Clarke is seen doing larger-than-life acts on the American fantasy series Game of Thrones. But, the English actress has been tight-lipped about her role in the upcoming Marvel series Secret Invasion.

The 34-year-old English actress, who is popularly known as the mother of dragons in the most famous fantasy series, seems to be fed up with the questions about her role in Secret Invasion. So, she decided to close the door for such queries once and for all.



Answering the same question during her virtual appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Emilia Clarke said Marvel Studios is very particular about the secrecy of its upcoming projects. So, the upcoming project, Secret Invasion, is no different, that is why Marvel wants the details to remain secret until they decide otherwise.

“The first people I spoke to with Marvel after getting the role was their security team," she told Josh. "I actually live in fear that something is going to happen, and I’m going to say something, and they’ll get upset… But, I play a character that I’m super into everything about it.”



This is the reason Emilia Clarke does not open her fist to let out the details, though she was cast in Secret Invasion in April.

Apart from Emilia Clarke, there are other Game of Thrones alums who joined the Secret Invasion cast. They include Peter Dinklage, Richard Madden, and Kit Harrington among others.



Some other actors will also be seen performing in the series. The biggest name is of famous actor Samuel L. Jackson who will portray Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn will take his role as Talos in Marvel’s Secret Invasion. Other stars include Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Carmen Ejogo.