'Bala Hatun' and 'Helen' receive award for stellar performance in 'Kurulus:Osman'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Two Turkish actresses who played important roles in hit TV series "Kurulus:Osman" have received awards for their performances.
Özge Törer, who played Bala Hatun, shared pictures with her co-actress Aysen Gurler on Saturday after receiving awards.
According to Ozge, Ayesen, who plays Helen, also received an award for her work in the historical TV series.
Kuruslus:Osman tells the story of Osman, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.
The TV series is a sequel to another hit series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".