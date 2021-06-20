 
Sat Jun 19, 2021
Web Desk
June 20, 2021

'Bala Hatun' and 'Helen' receive award for stellar performance in 'Kurulus:Osman'

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 20, 2021
Bala Hatun and Helen receive award for stellar performance in Kurulus:Osman

Two Turkish actresses who played important roles in hit TV series "Kurulus:Osman"   have received awards for their performances.

Özge Törer, who played Bala Hatun, shared pictures with her co-actress Aysen Gurler on Saturday after receiving awards.

According to Ozge, Ayesen, who plays Helen, also received an award for her work in the historical TV series.

Kuruslus:Osman tells the story of Osman, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

The TV series is a sequel to another hit series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

