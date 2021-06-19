Prince Harry to consider Archie as ‘human shield’ to ‘defuse tensions’ in the UK

Experts warn Prince Harry may consider bringing Archie to the UK as a human shield to ‘defuse tensions’ among royal family members.

The claim has been brought forward by royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths and during her interview with fellow commentator Richard Eden on Mail+ she suggested Prince Harry may use baby Archie as “a human shield” to fight off tensions.

While her fellow interviewee did not agree, Mr. Eden did claim, “A human shield...not really, not really. But it's true a baby does defuse tensions.”

Ms. Griffiths on the other hand is sticking to her guns and believes, “Archie is quite big now, he's not a baby but how could you scowl at Harry from across the pond in Kensington if he's got this cute baby son with him? It will help, it will help.”