Sat Jun 19, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 19, 2021

James Corden sheds light on why he 'burned through' 75 trainers

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 19, 2021
James Corden sheds light on why he ‘burned through’ 75 trainers

James Corden recently sat down and got candid about the reason why he ‘burned through’ roughly 75 trainers in the span of a few months.

The host wore his heart on his sleeve during an interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.

There he admitted that it all occurred because “I don't trust them” and “I don't think they want me to lose weight quickly.”

Corden went on to explain his though process and added, “Then I realized, 'Oh, you're paid by the hour' Of course you don't want me to shift this quickly.”

