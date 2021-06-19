Miley Cyrus becomes the brand ambassador for an international perfume house

Miley Cyrus has partnered up with Gucci and has officially become their brand ambassador for the Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum.

The singer announced the news of her new collaboration over on Instagram with a psyched caption that read, “It’s with happiness and honor I announce I am the face of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum.”

“I have felt like family for a long time in our collaborations which have always revolved around vibrant color, self-expression & unapologetic contradiction. Being tough in a soft environment or still in a chaotic moment.”

She concluded her note by thanking renowned fashion designer Alessandro Michele, “None of us are made with one ingredient. We all have different notes, some subtle and some bold. Just like Flora! @guccibeauty Thank you @alessandro_michele for the opportunity to represent”.

