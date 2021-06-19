Sophia Bush reveals plans about 'One Tree Hill reboot' in new podcast launch

Sophia Bush weighs in on the possibility of reprising her character in 'One Tree Hill' reboot

Sophia Bush laid bare the plans of a plausible reboot for One Tree Hill while launching her podcast series.



The US actress said the reboot might just happen very soon if all goes as planned.

"I mean, I can't spill all of our secrets, but I'd say never say never," Bush told Entertainment Tonight.



The actress did mention that she "can't say" if she and other cast members are in talks for a reboot.

However, she did note of the possibility of her reprising her character. "I mean, she's the coolest."

"We've been talking about it forever and the fans really are just so incredible and they keep the love for the show pumping at you full speed," she said.

"We have been approached about reboots and things and it's always so hectic to try to figure out. I mean, there were, like, a million of us on our show. It's complicated," Bush added.