Prince Harry's booming popularity irks William: 'Sick of playing second fiddle'

Prince William always stepped back because he played second fiddle to Prince Harry

Prince Harry's buregeoning popularity in the royal family drove a wedge with his brother William.



According to Princess Diana's bodyguard Ken Wharfe, William always stepped back because he played second fiddle to Harry.

Wharfe, who was Diana's protection officer, said although, the Duke of Cambridge was "better than Harry at certain things", the Duke of Sussex was a "natural listener and a fun person."

He told OK! Magazine, "William was helpful to his little brother to an extent, but if he saw him getting more attention, he didn't like it."

"I think William often played second fiddle to his brother, simply because Harry was very popular and that was very difficult for him," Wharfe said.

Harry left the royal family in early 2020 with his wife, Meghan Markle, and son, Archie.

The couple recently welcomed their baby daughter Lilibet and currently live in California.