Prince Charles was interrogated after Diana’s claims about him plotting to kill her

Prince Charles was questioned soon after the death of Princess Diana owing to allegations placed on him by her that he was supposedly plotting to murder her.



The former head of Scotland Yard, Lord Stevens, claimed that the Prince of Wales underwent an interrogation by the police after a note by Diana was recovered which predicted she would die in a car crash.

In a chat with the Daily Mail, Stevens revealed that he had to probe the heir apparent over the late People’s Princess’ claim about her getting killed through “brake failure and serious head injury” so that he could be free to marry their kids’ William and Harry’s former nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke.

Apart from that, the Princess of Wales had also said that Camilla was just a “decoy so we are being used by the man in every sense of the word.”

Charles was spoken to amidst the three-year investigation as a witness and not a suspect, on December 6, 2005.

Amidst the probe, Charles told the police that he was unaware of why his late ex-wife wrote the letter carrying the bombshell allegations.

Stevens also spoke about the recent BBC inquiry in which former journalist Martin Bashir was found guilty of forging documents to land his infamous interview with Diana.

“If there’d been an allegation then that Bashir had produced allegedly fake documents to Princess Diana, which is a criminal offence, we’d have investigated it,” the police chief told the tabloid.

"We don’t know what Bashir was saying to Diana but if he had put the fears in her mind which had caused her to write that note then that is what caused us to interview Charles. When we watched the Panorama interview at the start of the inquiry it didn’t cross our mind that Bashir could have done anything fraudulent,” he shared.