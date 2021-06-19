Akshay Kumar gets warned of a ‘real rematch’ by WWE wrestler The Undertaker

World-famous American wrestler Mark William Calaway also known as The Undertaker ha challenged Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar.

The WWE champ, 56, gave a warning to the B-Town icon and told him to be ready for a duel in the ring.

The athlete's challenge came in response to a meme that the actor shared on Twitter marking the 25th anniversary of his film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, in which The Undertaker’s character too had made an appearance.

“Raise your hand if you have defeated The Undertaker” read the meme that included a photo of Kumar with his hands raised, alongside other wrestlers.

Responding to his tweet, the retired athlete wrote: “Tell me when you’re ready for a Real rematch.”