Fri Jun 18, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 18, 2021
Ed Sheeran uses TikTok to promote his new song

Ed Sheeran took to TikTok to promote his new music video for upcoming song "Bat Habits".

The British singer is gearing up for  the release of his new album later this month. 

Ed  shared a teaser of the new song on his TikTok account where it received nearly 250,000 likes and was viewed 2.1 million times.

Ed Sheeran uses TikTok to promote his new song

Ed is seen wearing vampire fangs in the short clip for his song that is part of his new album to be released on June 25th.

 "Bad habits coming 25th June but I put the sound up on here early, enjoy," he captioned his video.


