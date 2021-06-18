Billie Eilish on her British Vogue cover: 'I’m not this now'

Billie Eilish is clapping back at netizens on criticism around her British Vogue cover.

Speaking with Rolling Stones, the 19-year-old touched on the social media response of her cover photo.

“I saw a picture of me on the cover of Vogue [from] a couple of years ago with big, huge oversize clothes [next to] the picture of [the latest Vogue],” Eilish recalled.



"Then the caption was like, ‘That’s called growth," she recalled.



Eilish later set the record straight for all those who compared the sultry jumpsuit look with her usual oversized duds.



" I understand where they’re coming from, but at the same time, I’m like, ‘No, that’s not OK. I’m not this now, and I didn’t need to grow from that.’”

Eilish went on to confess that she is proud of herself and accepts herself the way she is.