Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez already 'talking about future together'

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is progressing slowly towards a stable relationship for the long term

Ben Affleck wants Jennifer Lopez to be with him in the foreseeable future as the romance between them intensifies.



The couple is progressing slowly towards a stable relationship for the long term.

“They’re talking about their future together,” an insider dished. “The timing right now is perfect, meaning Ben, she wants to be closer to him in Los Angeles,” the source added.



“She’s all about starting fresh, with a clean slate, which she also applies to her relationships. Now that she and Ben are together, they’re definitely moving toward building a solid partnership. A new home is a must for her," they further said.

Moreover, Jen “doesn’t want any reminders of [Alex].” The insider noted, “Ben has his home here and she wants her own, where Ben can stay, of course. It may sound extravagant to some, but she can afford it and real estate is always a good investment. It’s a win-win.”

Relationship experts and authors Dr. Israel Helfand and wife Cathie Helfand earlier spoke of Affleck and Lopez's brewing romance, “Love and lust are not emotions that are easily ignored, and given this reunion, it’s very possible she’s maintained those feelings for Affleck since their split."