Yolanda Hadid shares a heartfelt note for her ‘best friend’ on birthday

Yolanda Hadid shares a heartfelt birthday note for her ‘best friend’

Supermodels Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid’s mother Yolanda shared a heartfelt birthday note for her ‘Best Friend’ in the world Paige, saying ‘I feel so blessed to have you by my side to walk this journey called life together’.



Gigi’s mother took to Instagram and shared a lovely photo of Paige with a sweet birthday note.

Yolanda wrote “Happy birthday to the ‘Best Friend’ in the world, thank you for always being there when I needed you during the most painful and challenging times of my life but also the joys and blessings these past 28 years.”

“I very much appreciate you and all your goodness today and every day- I feel so blessed to have you by my side to walk this journey called life together!! I love you paige.”



Gigi Hadid also wished ‘auntie’ a very happy birthday.

“Happy bday auntie Paige WE LOVE YOU!!,” the supermodel commented.