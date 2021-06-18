Billie Eilish's boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce 'ashamed' and deeply 'sorry' for his hurtful language

Matthew Tyler Vorce - Billie Eilish's boyfriend - is deeply sorry over his racist and homophobic language.

Sharing the apology on his Instagram Story, Eilish's boyfriend apologized for the "offensive" words he used on social media in the past.

The 29-year-old actor wrote: "I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past. The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are."

"I am so sorry for the hurt I have caused," he wrote referring to posts where he allegedly used homophobic, racist and body-shaming language

Eilish's beau went on to write: "Whether it was a lyric, a quote o rjust me being dumb, it does not matter. I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context. It is not how I was raised and it is not what I stand for."



He continued. "I shouldn't have used this language in the first place and I won't use it again. I am so sorry for the hurt I have caused."

The apology comes after fans found old social media posts in which Billie Eilish's boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce allegedly used racist and homophobic slurs.