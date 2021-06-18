Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow impresses movie critics

The two lead actresses of the Marvel Studios movie Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, have heavily impressed the movie critics with their brilliant performances in the movie slated to release on July 7.

It has been more than two years since the last Marvel Cinematic Universe movie - Spider-Man: Far From Home - was released. In the dry two years, no Marvel movie was screened. That is why the 24th Marvel movie Black Widow is triggering a good deal of excitement among the movie watchers.

The Entertainment Weekly's Devan Coggan wants movie lovers to watch it on the big screen.



"My #BlackWidow review is that if you're able to see this one in theaters, I highly recommend it," she said in a tweet. "It's a total joy, and it was made even better by getting to experience all the laughs and gasps and thrills with other people. Movies! The best!"

Devan also has special words of appreciations for English actress Florence Pugh for her excellent performance in the film.

Hector Navarro, of Nerdist and Heroes Reforged, loved Black Widow and said the Marvel flick has proved equal to the expectations of movie lovers.

"I got to see #BlackWidow last night, and as someone who has been waiting since 2010 to see Natasha Romanoff get her own movie, it was well worth the wait," Navarro wrote. "The actions rips, the emotion hits and the new characters joining the MCU are standouts. MORE BLACK WIDOW MOVIES PLEASE!"

Erik Davis, of Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes, appeared to rate Florence Pugh over Scarlett Johansson. "Marvel movies are back! #BlackWidow is a tense, action-packed spy thriller that truly completes Natasha's story in a visceral & emotional way. Florence Pugh CRUSHES it & is an instant MCU icon. This is like the MCU's Bond movie w/ shades of MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE & THELMA & LOUISE," he said.

"The thing that hit me the most was the action. There are several BIG action sequences in #BlackWidow & it immediately separates itself from the TV shows, which are softer on action & heavier on character. I missed big Marvel action. It's a fun ride."

Buzzfeed's Nora Dominick also seemed to get emotional for Natasha Romanoff. Nora also seems to fall in love with Florence Pugh's performance.

"#BlackWidow might be one of my favorite solo origin movies in the MCU," she wrote. "There's something about seeing Natasha finally get her story that made me emotional in all the best ways. Also, Florence Pugh was born for the MCU, and her dynamic with Scarlett is a triumph."

The film Black Widow is scheduled to premiere in theatres and via Disney+ Premier Access on July 9.

