Britney Spears responds to fans' queries in a video message

Music icon Britney Spears has shared a video message in response to her fans' most asked questions, giving an update on her possible stage return.



Spears, who has not performed live since October 2018, shared a video with her more than 30 million Instagram followers on Friday.

To a question about her return to the music world, the 39-year-old said that she has “no idea” if she will ever wow the music lovers live.

She answered: “I have no idea. I’m having fun right now. I’m in transition in my life and I’m enjoying myself. So, that’s it.”



Previously, the super pop star revealed she will not make a comeback while her father oversees her affairs.



Her affairs have been controlled by a court-ordered conservatorship since 2008 after she suffered a series of public meltdowns captured by paparazzi cameras.

Britney Spears would reportedly address a court in Los Angeles next week on her conservatorship.