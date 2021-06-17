 
Paris Jackson performs new track ‘Freckles’ on Red Table Talk

Paris Jackson performs new track ‘Freckles’ on Red Table Talk

Paris Jackson recently mesmerized fans with her recent live performance of a hit new track.

The song in question, Freckles was performed on Red Table Talk with Willow Smith.

The interview also featured intimate one-on-one conversation among the girls and included topics like self-harm, betrayal and mental health.

Check it out below:


