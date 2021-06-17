Prince Harry bashed over Diana statue visit: ‘It’s better if he doesn’t come’

Experts recently called Prince Harry out and admitted they would find it “Easier” on the royal family if “didn’t come” at all.

The claim has been brought forward by royal expert Angela Levin. During her interview with Express she admitted, It’s a huge embarrassment that this joyous occasion is clouded by the current situation.”

“I just hope it doesn't take attention away from the extraordinary woman they are celebrating. William and Harry will make separate speeches, which wasn’t always the plan.”

“It will be quite a stressful day for the Royal Family as they never know what Harry is going to say next. It would have almost been easier if he didn’t come, but it’s Harry’s mother as much as she was William’s so it’s important that he is there.”