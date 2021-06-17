Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani preps for summer wedding in full swing

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, who are head over heels in love, exchanged rings a few months ago

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are excited for the start of a new chapter in their life.



"Ever since they got engaged, they have both been adamant that no wedding will happen until it's safe for family and friends to attend. Gwen expressed early on that she really wanted a summer wedding," a source said.



"She was upset earlier this year when it seemed to be no end in sight for the pandemic. She slowly started planning the wedding this spring though," the insider added.

"They are both ecstatic that it can finally happen. They are getting married this summer. Gwen's boys will be very involved," the source said. "Blake is a great extra dad and very close with the boys."