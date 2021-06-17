John Legend gives update on Chrissy Teigen after her full-blown bullying scandal

Acclaimed musician John Legend gave an update on his wife and model Chrissy Teigen after she was embroiled recently in an intense cyber-bullying scandal.

The Daily Mail reported that the All of Me singer spoke about how the author was doing after her ‘woke’ and ‘kind’ image tumbled to the ground when her past a bully came back to haunt her.

When asked by photographers about how she is doing, outside the couple’s Los Angeles mansion on Tuesday, Legend replied: "She’s doing great.”

Legend’s comment comes three days after she issued an extensive apology on Instagram where she admitted to trolling Courtney Stodden and other stars before she became a prominent celebrity herself.