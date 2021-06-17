Naya Rivera’s father praises her son for handling her death ‘really well’

Naya Rivera's father has opened up about how the loss of the actor has affected her son, who survived the boating trip at Lake Piru last year.



In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, George Rivera talked about the surviving son of the late Glee star, Josey, five.

He revealed that his grandson is handling the loss of his mother “really well” especially considering how his life too was in danger when he accompanied Naya during the Lake Piru boating trip that took her life.

“Tough situation, especially because he was there — it’s not like you’re talking about a ghost that’s floating around, right?” George said about the occasional questions that Josey asks about his mother.

“He’s got memories as well, but boy is he coming around, right? Really strong kid,” he shared.

“When he wants to talk about his mother, we talk about his mother, in conversation. He’s growing up and handling it really well,” he added.

George said that Naya’s ex-husband and Josey’s father Ryan Dorsey and her sister Nickayla Rivera are “doing a great job” raising the young boy.

Naya Rivera, 33, went missing on July 8 . 2020, following a boat ride with her son at California’s Lake Piru. A couple of hours after she went missing, her son was “found alone in the rented boat, sleeping” and “wearing a life vest.”

Her body was found later on July 13, the seven-year death anniversary of her Glee costar, Cory Monteith.