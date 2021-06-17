 
Wed Jun 16, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 17, 2021

Kim Kardashian gives her blessing to Kanye West's rumored girlfriend Irina Shayk

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 17, 2021

Kim Kardashian is reportedly  'happy' that her estranged husband Kanye West has found a new match for himself, giving her blessing to his rumored girlfriend Irina Shayk.

Lavishing praise on the Russian model, the 40-year-old reality star  said Irina Shayk is 'quiet and respectful'. 

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star, who filed for divorce from the rapper in February after six years of marriage, reportedly wants her ex to 'move on' and thinks Irina Shayk is a 'great fit'.

The mom-of-four is 'happy' that the 44-year-old  has found a new match for himself.

A source told Us Weekly magazine, "Kim thinks Irina is a great fit for him. She is genuinely happy for him and wants him to move on."

Kanye  and Kim share four children, North who has just turned eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three and Psalm who is two.

The Russian model is also a  mother of four-year-old daughter, Lea, whose father is Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper. They were together for four years, before rumours emerged that he’d become close to Lady Gaga during the filming of A Star Is Born in 2019.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly  gave a nod to Kanye for his  rumoured romance with Irina.

