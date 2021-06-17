Kim Kardashian gives her blessing to Kanye West's rumored girlfriend Irina Shayk

Kim Kardashian is reportedly 'happy' that her estranged husband Kanye West has found a new match for himself, giving her blessing to his rumored girlfriend Irina Shayk.

Lavishing praise on the Russian model, the 40-year-old reality star said Irina Shayk is 'quiet and respectful'.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star, who filed for divorce from the rapper in February after six years of marriage, reportedly wants her ex to 'move on' and thinks Irina Shayk is a 'great fit'.



The mom-of-four is 'happy' that the 44-year-old has found a new match for himself.

A source told Us Weekly magazine, "Kim thinks Irina is a great fit for him. She is genuinely happy for him and wants him to move on."

Kanye and Kim share four children, North who has just turned eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three and Psalm who is two.

The Russian model is also a mother of four-year-old daughter, Lea, whose father is Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper. They were together for four years, before rumours emerged that he’d become close to Lady Gaga during the filming of A Star Is Born in 2019.



Kim Kardashian is reportedly gave a nod to Kanye for his rumoured romance with Irina.