Wed Jun 16, 2021
Web Desk
June 17, 2021

Kim Kardashian’s pal Jonathan Cheban reveals new details about her split from Kanye West

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 17, 2021

Kim Kardashian’s best friend Jonathan Cheban, who has regularly appeared in KUWTK, suggested he could see  break-up was on the cards.

During his appearance  on The Wendy Williams Show,  he said: 'Everything is open on the show, they question everything. I am not surprised it really happened, I love them both.'

Kim's friend  showered praise on the rapper, saying that he 'misses' the Kanye's ‘brilliant energy’ since they split. ‘He is always ahead of the times, he is inspiring,’ he said of Kanye. Cheban called the former couple 'amazing'.

The 40-year-old reality TV star, who  filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage, would  share custody of their four children  with the rapper.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly is busy with her family and preparing their new TV show, due to launch on Hulu.

Jonathan Cheban  gushed over the couple, saying: He  ‘loves’ both Kim and Kanye and misses the rapper’s 'brilliant energy'.

