Kim Kardashian’s pal Jonathan Cheban reveals new details about her split from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian’s best friend Jonathan Cheban, who has regularly appeared in KUWTK, suggested he could see break-up was on the cards.

During his appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, he said: 'Everything is open on the show, they question everything. I am not surprised it really happened, I love them both.'



Kim's friend showered praise on the rapper, saying that he 'misses' the Kanye's ‘brilliant energy’ since they split. ‘He is always ahead of the times, he is inspiring,’ he said of Kanye. Cheban called the former couple 'amazing'.

The 40-year-old reality TV star, who filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage, would share custody of their four children with the rapper.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly is busy with her family and preparing their new TV show, due to launch on Hulu.



