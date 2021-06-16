Twinkle Khan set THIS condition to marry Akshay Kumar!

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in January.



Akshay and Twinkle got married on January 17, 2001 and share two children son Aarav Kumar and daughter Nitara Kumar.

A very few fans knew that the Sooryavanshi actor had proposed Twinkle Khanna on the sets of 2000 film Mela, that stars Aamir Khan in the lead roles.

However, actress had no plans of getting married then and she set a condition and told Akshay that she would get married to him if Mela flopped.



Fortunately for Akshay, the film flopped badly at the box office and Twinkle had to keep her promise.

The couple met for the first time during a photo session for Filmfare magazine.