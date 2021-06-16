Queen at odds with Prince Harry for 'suing everytime anything goes wrong'

Queen Elizabeth is feeling distraught with Harry over his extremely American practices

Queen Elizabeth is fuming over how Prince Harry knocks the door of the court everytime anything does not go his way.



The 95-year-old monarch is feeling distraught with Harry over his extremely American practices.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, "Of course, the Queen wants Harry to be happy, but I feel certain what does not please her is his American style of suing every time things go wrong.



For the unversed, Harry and Meghan filed a lawsuit against BBC for accusing them of naming their daughter after Queen’s private nickname without her permission.

Seward wrote in The Sun, "While Harry waxes lyrical about how much he loves and respects his grandmother the Queen, his American PR machine then makes sure they let us know every time he speaks to her and confirmed how he told her he wanted to use the nickname Lilibet for her new grandchild.”