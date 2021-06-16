Prince Harry draws flak for making constant attacks on royal family

Prince Harry draws ire for calling Queen Elizabeth and the royal family out in public

Prince Harry is catching flak for making jabs at the royal family time and again.



The Duke of Sussex has been accused of ‘stabbing Queen in the back’ and calling her out in public.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward in her column for The Sun, "Prince Harry is a former military man. Why then does he continue to stab the institution the Queen represents in the back?

"He does not appear to grasp that the Queen and the firm are basically the same thing. He understands about Queen and Country and has sworn allegiance to his sovereign,” she added.

“If he slates the institution his grandmother represents and has stood for almost 70 years of her life, he is offending her too."

Seward went on to say, "As Head of State and Head of the Commonwealth the Queen and the Monarchy are one and the same thing."