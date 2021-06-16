Kourtney Kardashian angers Khloe with her unexpected decision

Kourtney Kardashian angered Khloe Kardashian as she stopped the family discussing her love life on their hit show 'KUWTK' .

Khloe Kardashian admitted she was "frustrated" by Kourtney's move to shield her most recent partners from the cameras during the famous family show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.

The 36-year-old expressed her anger over sister's decision during her talks with host Andy Cohen.

Responding to Andy's question, Khloe said: "There's been times that I think that was maybe what I was going through, because you could also say Kourtney and Scott at the beginning, it was so much was about them but maybe there wasn't as much going on in other peoples' lives.

"Kim and I have had this conversation really openly. It's that we feel like we give so much and maybe others aren't holding up their end of the deal too."

The reality star said it was "unfair" if people chose not to share events they were going through. She admitted they weren't even allowed to talk about Kourtney's most recent love life escapedes.

Khloe has aired her thoughts in a reunion episode of the show - which has come to an end after 14 years and 20 seasons - calling Kourtney out for being much more reserved.